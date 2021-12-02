Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.82. Denbury shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 1,482 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $15,725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,463 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

