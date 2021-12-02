DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $12.22 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $1.29 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00063581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.86 or 0.07832246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.93 or 0.99837666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021291 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,051,965 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

