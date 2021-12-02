Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $153.69 million and $2.73 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.