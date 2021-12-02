Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 102838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

