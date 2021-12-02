Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $541.92 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $187.88 million and $4.20 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $541.92 or 0.00954074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

