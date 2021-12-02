DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DVA stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

