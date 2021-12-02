Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 701.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

