David Z. Paull Purchases 1,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director David Z. Paull purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $17,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.