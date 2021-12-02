David W. Tucker Sells 268 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $24,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

