David W. Tucker Sells 268 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $24,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
