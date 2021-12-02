Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 8,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,391,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

