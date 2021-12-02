Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $743,470.67

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $743,470.67 and $5,180.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.89 or 0.00345243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001421 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $759.93 or 0.01332526 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,272,756 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

