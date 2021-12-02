DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0003

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. DATA has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $504,705.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

