Darktrace (LON:DARK) Shares Up 3.6%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488.60 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 476.60 ($6.23). 2,424,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,075,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Several research firms recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 710.75. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($194,669.45). Also, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36), for a total transaction of £961,139.20 ($1,255,734.52).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

