Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $136.66 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $107.72 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

