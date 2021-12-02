Daniel N. Wesson Sells 2,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FANG stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $106.39. 128,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 139.0% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 511.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 116.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.