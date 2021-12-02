Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTRC remained flat at $$4.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,420. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

