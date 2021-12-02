Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DTRC remained flat at $$4.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,420. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.
Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile
