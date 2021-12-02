Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 92.5% in November

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

