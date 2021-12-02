D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.