Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CYCN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.90 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 961,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

