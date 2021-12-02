CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

