CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

