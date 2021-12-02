CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,804. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

