CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.60 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and $291.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00205630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00694582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066876 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,996,303 coins and its circulating supply is 150,996,303 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

