Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $210.95. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.