Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 25,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Culp has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

