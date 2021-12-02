Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSO. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

