Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 68,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

