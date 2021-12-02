Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $141.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

