Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,807 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

LYEL opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.