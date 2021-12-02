Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $152,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,147,017. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.