CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.54

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 1653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.