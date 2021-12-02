Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 991,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $994.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

