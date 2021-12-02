Critical Review: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 2 3 0 2.14 Oriental Land 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.20 $10.74 billion N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 34.94 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -154.64

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28% Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14%

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Oriental Land on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

