Critical Contrast: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & Its Competitors

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senmiao Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Senmiao Technology
|$6.16 million
|-$10.36 million
|-2.11
|Senmiao Technology Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|11.48
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Senmiao Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Senmiao Technology Competitors
|362
|1334
|1612
|58
|2.41
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Senmiao Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Senmiao Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Senmiao Technology
|-144.39%
|-1,608.66%
|-57.63%
|Senmiao Technology Competitors
|42.25%
|-36.34%
|3.60%
Volatility and Risk
Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Senmiao Technology peers beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.
