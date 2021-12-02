Critical Contrast: Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Inpixon alerts:

This table compares Inpixon and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $9.30 million 8.31 -$29.23 million ($0.43) -1.44 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 37.29 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inpixon and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -269.86% -31.82% -24.78% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Inpixon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.