CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

