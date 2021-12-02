Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.95 ($72.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

