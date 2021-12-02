Credit Suisse AG Sells 247 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVA opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

