Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 5,668 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioAtla by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

