Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,374. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

