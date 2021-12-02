Credit Suisse AG Invests $232,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,788 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 206,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $381.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

