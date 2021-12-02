Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 48,503 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

