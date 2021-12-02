Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,651.89

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Cream has a market cap of $23,651.89 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,391.74 or 0.98353092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00310495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00476514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00183050 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars.

