Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.07

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 111701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

