Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $540.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $505.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

