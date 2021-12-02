Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

