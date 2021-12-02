Corey Rucci Sells 8,827 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.77 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

