CoreSite Realty Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.