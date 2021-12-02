Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

