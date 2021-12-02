Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Copa from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE:CPA opened at $69.25 on Monday. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

